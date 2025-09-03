Panthers' Andy Dalton: Should be available at Jacksonville
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dalton (elbow) was not listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.
Dalton was dealing with an elbow sprain late in training camp, but it looks like he'll be back to full strength for the start of the regular season. He's listed as the next man up in the event that starter Bryce Young has to come out for any reason.
