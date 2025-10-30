Dalton (thumb) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Both of Carolina's top two quarterbacks are banged up, but Bryce Young seems to be in a better spot on the health front than Dalton, who told Steve Reed of the Associated Press that he's still able to throw the football despite nursing a broken thumb on his dominant hand. Though head coach Dave Canales labeled him day-to-day Wednesday, Young has turned in a pair of full practices to begin Week 9 prep, whereas Dalton has managed just one limited session. Canales said that he won't name a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Green Bay until later in the week, but Young would seem to have the edge on the assignment over Dalton, who threw for just 175 yards in a blowout loss to Buffalo while filling in for an injured Young in Week 8. If Dalton's thumb injury is significant enough to make him unavailable even for backup duties this weekend, the Panthers would turn to the newly signed Mike White as their No. 2 quarterback.