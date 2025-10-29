Dalton (thumb) did not practice Wednesday.

Dalton missed Wednesday's practice due to a right thumb injury, while Bryce Young (ankle) returned to action as a full participant. Due to a right high-ankle sprain suffered Week 7, Young was unable to play Week 8 versus Buffalo, resulting in Dalton drawing a spot start. Dalton struggled notably versus Buffalo, throwing for just 175 passing yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the ugly 40-9 loss. The veteran backup's status now looks uncertain for Sunday's game against the Packers, though Young appears to have progressed enough in his recovery to reclaim his starting role. Hendon Hooker will stand to come off the practice squad as the No. 2 option behind Young if Dalton is unable to go Week 9.