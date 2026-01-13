The Panthers signed Tyus to a reserve/future contract Monday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Tyus initially signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent last April. He spent some time with Seattle's practice squad before finding work with Carolina's practice squad in early October. Tyus didn't get elevated for any games this season, but he'll now have a chance to show the Panthers what he can do during upcoming offseason activities.