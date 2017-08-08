Miley signed with the Panthers on Tuesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Miley was released by the Panthers before the 2016 season, and now he's returning. He's not going to be competing for a starting job, but an excellent camp could make him a viable backup end.

