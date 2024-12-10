Robinson recorded five tackles (two solo) including 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 22-16 loss at Philadelphia.
Robinson led Panthers defensive linemen in snaps with 43 in Week 14, and he made his mark in the sack column for the third time in the last six games. He's in the midst of arguably the best season of his career going into a Week 15 matchup versus the Cowboys.
