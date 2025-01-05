Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup versus Atlanta due to a calf injury, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Robinson was deemed questionable late in the first half. He was putting together a strong performance prior to his departure, racking up five tackles. Jaden Crumedy and Sam Roberts are candidates to step in if for as long as Robinson remains out.
