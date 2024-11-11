Robinson logged seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Giants.
The veteran defensive end stripped Tyrone Tracy on the Giants' first offensive play of overtime, eventually leading to Carolina's game-winning 36-yard field goal. Robinson has really stepped up over the Panthers' last three contests, posting 18 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and forcing one fumble. His next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 12, when the Panthers host the Chiefs.
More News
-
Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Registers six stops in Week 9•
-
Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Could play Sunday•
-
Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Still tending to injury•
-
Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Ruled out to face Washington•