Robinson logged seven total tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks and an additional tackle for loss, in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Giants.

The veteran defensive end stripped Tyrone Tracy on the Giants' first offensive play of overtime, eventually leading to Carolina's game-winning 36-yard field goal. Robinson has really stepped up over the Panthers' last three contests, posting 18 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and forcing one fumble. His next opportunity to take the field will come in Week 12, when the Panthers host the Chiefs.