Panthers' A'Shawn Robinson: Gets after quarterback in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robinson recorded three total tackles (one solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.
Robinson has now logged at least 0.5 sacks in three of the Panthers' last four games. He's played 289 defensive snaps across eight games this season, recording 28 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, and two passes defended. The veteran defensive lineman is expected to continue operating as Carolina's No. 1 nose tackle heading into the Week 9 matchup against the Packers.
