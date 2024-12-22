Robinson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Robinson has worked through a knee injury that he likely picked up during the Panthers' Week 15 loss to the Cowboys. Despite ending the week as a DNP on Friday, Robinson has done enough over the weekend to be cleared to play Sunday. In the four games since the Panthers' Week 11 bye, Robinson has registered 21 tackles (12 solo), including 1.5 sacks.