The Panthers and Robinson agreed to terms on a three-year, $22.5 million contract Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Turning 29 later this month, Robinson is coming off a one-year stint with the Giants in which he appeared in all 17 games, finishing with 62 tackles (34 solo) and two pass deflections on 46 percent of the defensive snaps. In Carolina, Robinson reunites with DC Ejiro Evero after both were with the Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2021. Robinson will team up with Derrick Brown on the Panthers' defensive line.