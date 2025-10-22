default-cbs-image
Robinson registered four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a 13-6 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Robinson's sack was a takedown of Justin Fields on the final play of the first half. The veteran defensive tackle has 2.0 sacks on the season, and they've both come over the past three weeks. Through seven games, Robinson has 25 total tackles and two defensed passes.

