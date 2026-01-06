Robinson tallied 65 total tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and three passes defensed across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

In the second season of a three-year, $22.5 million contract, the 30-year-old from Alabama remained one of Carolina's top interior defensive linemen, starting 16 of the 17 regular-season games he appeared in. However, Robinson saw declines in several statistical categories compared to 2024, finishing with fewer total tackles (80 to 65), sacks (5.5 to 3.5) and forced fumbles (one to zero). Those dips are partially attributable to the return of Derrick Brown and the additions of Bobby Brown (concussion) and Tershawn Wharton (hamstring) in free agency, as Robinson played 58 fewer snaps this season. He's expected to remain a crucial part of the Panthers' defensive line following the team's 2025 playoff run.