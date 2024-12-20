Robinson (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.
The veteran defensive lineman appears to be trending in the wrong direction ahead of Sunday's contest, as he downgraded from a limited practice session Thursday to a DNP on Friday. However, if Robinson is able to play through his knee injury in Week 16, he's expected to serve as one of the Panthers' starting defensive ends.
