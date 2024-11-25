Robinson logged eight total tackles (five solo), including one tackle for loss, in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Chiefs.

Robinson's eight tackles Sunday were the most he's posted in a game since Week 1, tying Xavier Woods for the second-most tackles on the Panthers' defense. The veteran defensive lineman has been one of Carolina's most consistent players this season, having recorded four-or-more tackles in all but two games. Robinson has accumulated 53 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, through 10 appearances this season, and he's expected to continue wreaking havoc on opposing offenses as the Panthers host the Buccaneers in Week 13.