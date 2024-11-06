Share Video

Robinson recorded six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 23-22 win against the Saints.

Robinson tied for second on the Panthers with his six stops, which also tied his second-highest mark of the season. The defensive end reached that total despite playing a season-low 56 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps. Robinson has tallied 38 tackles (22 solo), including 2.0 sacks, through eight contests on the campaign.

