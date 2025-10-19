Panthers' Austin Corbett: Cleared to play Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Corbett (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Corbett was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the 2018 second-rounder has been cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a knee injury. With Damien Lewis (shoulder) sidelined, Gantt relays that Corbett is expected to start at left guard for Sunday's road game.
