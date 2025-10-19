Corbett (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Corbett was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and the 2018 second-rounder has been cleared to return from a four-game absence due to a knee injury. With Damien Lewis (shoulder) sidelined, Gantt relays that Corbett is expected to start at left guard for Sunday's road game.