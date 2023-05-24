Coach Frank Reich said Corbett (knee) is expected to miss regular season games to begin the year, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Corbett suffered a torn ACL in the Week 18 finale, so this isn't a surprise, though the Panthers had been saying earlier this offseason that he was expected to be ready for Week 1. The 27-year-old is a good candidate to open the year on reserve/PUP. Carolina has veterans Justin McCray and Michael Jordan as options to fill in at right guard for Corbett while he's out, and the Panthers also used a fourth-round pick on rookie Chandler Zavala.