Corbett (knee) is set to start training camp on the Panthers' active/PUP list, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Corbett tore his ACL in the last season's finale against the Saints. Earlier in the offseason, head coach Frank Reich noted that he expects Corbett to miss some games to start the season. The Panthers can turn to veterans Justin McCray and Michael Jordan to fill in at right guard while Corbett is out.