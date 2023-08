Corbett (knee) was placed on Carolina's reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Corbett was expected to be placed on the team's PUP list, as he'll continue to rehab from the ACL tear he suffered during Carolina's season finale last year. The veteran guard has appeared in 72 games throughout his six-year NFL career, spending time with Cleveland, Los Angeles and Carolina. He'll now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the coming season.