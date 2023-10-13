Corbett (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
It's no surprise that the 28-year-old guard has been ruled out of Sunday's contest, as Corbett himself suggested that he won't be ready to play until after Carolina's Week 7 bye. Corbett was designated to return from injured reserve last week and he'll likely step into the Panthers' starting right guard slot once he returns.
