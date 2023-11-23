The Panthers placed Corbett (knee) on injured reserve Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Corbett hurt his left knee in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Dallas, though he was able to remain in the contest and didn't miss a snap. The right guard tore the ACL in the same knee in Carolina's final regular-season game last season, but the injury he's dealing with now doesn't involve the ACL, per Gantt. Corbett is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 campaign, and Cade Mays could step up as a starter in his place.