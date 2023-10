Corbett (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit.

It's no surprise that the 28-year-old won't play during Sunday's contest, as he was just designated to return from Carolina's reserve-PUP list, and Corbett himself suggested that he won't be ready for in-game action until after the team's Week 7 bye. The Nevada product started all 17 games for the Panthers last year before tearing his ACL during the team's season finale.