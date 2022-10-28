site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Austin Corbett: Ready to go for Week 8
RotoWire Staff
Oct 28, 2022
Corbett (knee) was a full participant at practice Friday.
Corbett appears to be ready to go for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Falcons after nursing a knee injury at practice late in the week. He'll start at right guard as the
Panthers look to improve their record to 3-5.
