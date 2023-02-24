The Panthers restructured Corbett's (knee) contract Friday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Corbett signed a three-year, $26.25 million deal with the Panthers last offseason and started all 17 of Carolina's contests before tearing his ACL in the regular-season finale. He's expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 campaign, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press, but that'd be a quick turnaround for the 2018 second-round pick. His new deal allows Carolina to clear some cap space before free agency begins in mid-March.