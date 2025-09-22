Head coach Dave Canales told reporters Monday that Corbett (knee) is expected to return in six-to-eight weeks, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Corbett sustained an MCL injury in his left knee during the Panthers' Week 2 loss to the Cardinals and was placed on injured reserve later that week, making Week 7 against the Giants his earliest possible return. However, Canales comments Monday indicate that Corbett will be sidelined for the next six-to-eight weeks. In his absence, Cade Mays is expected to remain the Panthers' top center.