Coach Dave Canales said Monday that Corbett will be Carolina's starting center in 2025, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Corbett had been competing for the role of starting center with Cade Mays during training camp, and now he has ultimately won the position battle. The Panthers are hoping he'll be able to hold up in pass protection after they ran a pass-first offense in 2024, and the veteran's athleticism (5.15-second 40) should help in that department.