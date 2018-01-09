Duke signed a reserve/future contract with the Panthers on Monday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

A local product out of Charlotte who went undrafted last spring, Duke spent the entire preseason with Carolina before ultimately getting cut in September. He latched on with the practice squad and stuck on in that capacity throughout the season, impressing the coaching staff with his speed and ability in the slot. Duke will likely vie for a roster spot with Carolina again this summer.

