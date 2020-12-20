site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Austin Larkin: Out with shoulder injury
Larkin (shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's game at Green Bay.
Larkin has played a minor role in the defensive line rotation since joining the Panthers in October, but he won't be available for Saturday's contest.
