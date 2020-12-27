site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Austin Larkin: Remains out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Larkin (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
Larkin will be sidelined for the second straight game with the shoulder injury. Yetur Gross-Matos and Brian Burns will be the primary reserve at defensive ends for Carolina on Sunday.
