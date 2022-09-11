Mayfield completed 16 of 27 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Browns. He also rushed five times for six yards and a touchdown.

Mayfield took a while to get Carolina's offense going, but after scrambling for a seven-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, he subsequently found Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard score on his very next play. Although him leading the Panthers to a late, go-ahead field goal ultimately wasn't enough to defeat his former team, Mayfield's second-half performance should offer some encouragement ahead of Week 2's matchup against the Giants. It's worth noting, however, that Mayfield was charged with four fumbles Sunday, and even though he recovered just as many, that still represents an area he'll aim to clean up going forward.