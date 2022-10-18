Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Mayfield (ankle) is considered week-to-week after an MRI revealed ligament damage in his ankle, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5 and was sidelined for Week 6, paving the way for PJ Walker to make his first start of the season. However, Walker was knocked out of the contest due to a neck injury, which forced Jacob Eason into action. Given the MRI results, Mayfield is a likely candidate to wind up on IR, but it's unclear who'll be the Panthers' starting quarterback moving forward. Sam Darnold (ankle) has been on IR since suffering a high-ankle sprain of his own during training camp, but he's expected to be activated off IR ahead of Week 7, though it's still unclear if he'll be able to play Sunday against Tampa Bay.