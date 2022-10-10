Mayfield is expected to miss time due to the right high-ankle sprain he suffered in Sunday's loss to the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield's recovery timetable hasn't yet been established, but the quarterback is at least set to miss the Panthers' Week 6 matchup with the Rams. With Sam Darnold (ankle) not on track to return from injured reserve this week, P.J. Walker appears positioned to draw the start in Los Angeles. In addition to having to now overcome a significant injury, Mayfield will have to adjust to the Panthers' having fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday and naming Steve Wilks as the new interim boss. Wilks becomes the sixth different head coach that Mayfield will have worked with in his NFL career.