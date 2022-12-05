The Panthers are expected to waive Mayfield on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mayfield, who likely would have dropped down to No. 3 on Carolina's depth chart when PJ Walker (ankle) returns to health behind Sam Darnold, will instead hit waivers Monday. The 2018 no. 1 overall pick boasts just a 6:6 TD:INT through seven appearances with the Panthers this season, and it looks like the team would rather address other needs on the 53-man roster than continue to facilitate his development. Mayfield will stand to draw interest on waivers from teams around the league with a need at quarterback, such as the 49ers in the wake of Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending foot injury.
