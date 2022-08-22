Mayfield is expected to play the first quarter of Friday's preseason game against the Bills, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
This preseason nugget arrives after the Panthers officially named Mayfield as their starting quarterback ahead of Week 1. Once the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft gets through his abbreviated stint Friday, his focus will turn to preparing for Carolina's season opener against his former team, the Browns.
