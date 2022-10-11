The second opinion on Mayfield's high left-ankle sprain revealed that he doesn't have a major injury and won't require surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield played through the issue in the second half of Sunday's loss to the 49ers, eventually finishing 20-for-36 passing for 215 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He also yielded the Panthers' final drive of the game to backup P.J. Walker. Now that the severity of Mayfield's injury is confirmed, he's trending toward an absence this Sunday at the Rams, but he isn't slated to go on injured reserve, so he'll have a chance to return within Carolina's next four contests. Walker is expected to step in for Mayfield, and with Sam Darnold (ankle) not ready to be activated from IR and rookie third-rounder Matt Corral (foot) out for the season, Jacob Eason, currently on the practice squad, may be the team's No. 2 QB moving forward.