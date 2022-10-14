Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams after not practicing Friday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Per Gantt, coach Steve Wilks indicated that Mayfield "had a great workout" Friday morning, but the Panthers will start P.J. Walker at QB on Sunday against the Rams, while Mayfield could potentially serve as the backup. If he isn't available to do so, Jacob Eason is a candidate to be elevated for the team's practice squad ahead of Week 6 action.