Coach Matt Rhule indicated that Mayfield could play into the second quarter of Friday's preseason finale against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The report indicates that the Panthers are currently inclined to play their healthy starters in the contest, though David Newton of ESPN.com suggests the team may play it safe with top back Christian McCaffrey. Once Mayfield gets through his stint Friday, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker will be available handle the team's QB reps the rest of the way.