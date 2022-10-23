Mayfield (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
As expected, Mayfield will miss a second straight contest due to a high left-ankle sprain. While PJ Walker will serve as Carolina's starting quarterback with Jacob Eason handling backup duties, Mayfield will turn his focus for a potential return to action next Sunday in Atlanta.
