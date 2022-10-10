Mayfield is scheduled to receive an MRI on his foot Monday after leaving Sunday's loss to the 49ers in a walking boot, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mayfield has already had X-Rays on his foot, which came back negative. The starting quarterback was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's loss before being replaced by P.J. Walker, and the results of Monday's MRI should reveal more about his chances of suiting up Week 6 against the Rams. If Mayfield is forced to miss time, it could fall to Walker to step in and helm Carolina's offense. It remains to be seen whether Sam Darnold (ankle) will be ready to come off IR for Week 6.