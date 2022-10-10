Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game.

Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker for Carolina's last possession with the Panthers trailing 37-15. The post-game walking boot suggests that exit may have been more than precautionary, so Mayfield's ability to practice will bear monitoring ahead of Carolina's Week 6 road game against the Rams. Mayfield completed 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and one interception in addition to being sacked four times prior to being lifted from the blowout loss.