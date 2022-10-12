Mayfield (ankle) isn't practicing Wednesday.
Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain just three days prior, though reports suggest it isn't an especially severe sprain. Even so, Mayfield is no lock to be ready for Sunday's game against the Rams, potentially setting up P.J. Walker for the start (Sam Darnold is still on injured reserve due to his own ankle injury).
More News
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Considered day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: High-ankle sprain confirmed•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Seeking second opinion•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Diagnosed with high-ankle sprain•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: MRI coming, X-rays negative•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss•