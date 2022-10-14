Mayfield (ankle) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Mayfield, who previously was spotted around practice in a walking boot, shed the boot Friday, per Gantt and at this stage the QB hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams. The Panthers' upcoming injury report will add further context with regard to Mayfield's chances of being in uniform this weekend, but it he's unable to play, P.J. Walker would be in line to draw the start versus Los Angeles.
