Mayfield (ankle) was present, but wasn't in uniform for Wednesday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that the QB wasn't sporting a walking boot, as was the case Monday, with Newton noting that Mayfield appeared to be moving well Wednesday, while doing running drills. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold (ankle) has been designated to return from IR and was at practice Wednesday, as was PJ Walker (neck).
