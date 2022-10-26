Mayfield (ankle) isn't listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday.
While Mayfield has put his left high-ankle sprain behind him, he won't get the starting nod over PJ Walker on Sunday in Atlanta, as interim coach Steve Wilks told Joe Person of The Athletic on Monday. There's also the prospect of Sam Darnold (ankle) being activated from injured reserve in the near future, which would serve as another impediment for Mayfield in the quarterback room. At least for Week 8, though, Mayfield will be Carolina's No. 2 signal-caller.
More News
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't get Week 8 start•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Missing second consecutive game•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Won't play this week•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Returns to limited practice•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Not practicing Wednesday•