Neither Mayfield nor Sam Darnold has pulled away from the other over the first few days of training camp, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Mayfield has had the higher highs, per Gantt, but Darnold has been more consistent thus far. While Mayfield faces a steeper learning curve after having been acquired via trade in July, his Thursday session was the sharpest from either quarterback to date. This competition may take a while to resolve, but Mayfield's the consensus favorite to eventually beat out Darnold as Carolina's Week 1 starter under center.