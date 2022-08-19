Neither Mayfield nor Darnold will start Friday's preseason game against New England, with the Panthers instead turning to P.J. Walker to lead a crew of mostly backups, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Some might take it as a sign the battle for the starting QB job is all but settled, with Mayfield emerging as the favorite and Darnold not getting a chance to make up ground Friday night. Jeff Howe of The Athletic recently reported that the decision is all but made, even though the Panthers haven't announced a winner. On the other hand, Fowler's report Friday morning suggests the decision may not be finalized. Coach Matt Rhule said in early August that the earliest he'd announce a Week 1 starter would be after the upcoming matchup with New England.