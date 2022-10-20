Mayfield (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Mayfield was inactive for this past weekend's loss to the Rams, but the QB is clearly making progress from the ankle injury that he suffered in Week 5. That said, coach Steve Wilks relayed Wednesday that PJ Walker would start this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, with Jacob Eason likely to serve as his backup.
