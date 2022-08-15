Mayfield and Sam Darnold will continue splitting first-team reps during joint practices with New England this week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Both played reasonably well in very limited action during the preseason opener. Coach Matt Rhule said the practices actually could be more important than Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, in which Mayfield and Darnold should get a bit more playing than they did in Saturday's win over Washington.
