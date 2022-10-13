Mayfield (ankle) isn't participating in practice Thursday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Though the Panthers haven't officially ruled Mayfield out for Sunday's game against the Rams, he's dealing with a left high-ankle sprain, an injury that typically necessitates a multi-week recovery period. With that in mind, Mayfield doesn't appear to be trending toward starting Sunday, especially after missing practices Wednesday and Thursday. P.J. Walker looks to have the inside track on the Week 6 starting nod, while Jacob Eason will likely be elevated from the practice squad if Mayfield isn't fit to handle backup duties.
